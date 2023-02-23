Ex-Security Advisor Donates To Gonja King

Yagbonwura Sulemana Jakpa Tuntumba I

Former National Security Advisor, Alhaji Baba Kamara, has presented some food items towards the funeral of the late Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, Yagbonwura Sulemana Jakpa Tuntumba I, who died on February 5, 2023.

The items include two bags of maize, two bags of dried cassava powder (kokonte), a bull and an undisclosed amount of money.

The presentation, which was done by Mr. Kassim Multi on behalf of Alhaji Kamara, was received by Sonyowura Kanyiti, who expressed gratitude to the former ambassador for his support as a son of the land.

Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I passed on at dawn of Saturday, February 5, 2023 at Damongo after 13 years on the Yagbon throne.

Sonyonwura Adamu Bakari Kanyiti has, in accordance with Gonja customs and traditions, moved into the Jakpa Palace at Damongo to act as Head of the Gonja State and President of the Gonja Traditional Council until a new Yagbonwura is enskinned.