Pastor Kofy’s ‘Higher’ Making Impact

Pastor Kofy

Well-known Ghanaian gospel artiste and songwriter,Francis Kofi Blewusi Dedzi, popularly known as Pastor Kofy, has released his highly-anticipated new single titled ‘Higher’, which many fans predict will be a major hit on the local music market.

Pastor Kofy, a seasoned, spirit-filled gospel artiste, who usually sweeps audience off their feet whenever he performs live on stage, is credited with a number of hit songs such as ‘Yehowa’, featuring award-winning South African gospel artiste, AyandaNtanzi and a host of others.

‘Higher’, a fast-tempo praise song which has a beautiful rhythm and a great treble and bass tunes to match, offers great inspiration to everybody.

Ever since becoming a gospel artiste, Pastor Kofy has always talked about the truthfulness of God and the reason why every living soul should give thanks to Him as long as they live on this earth.

A product of TV3 music reality show, ‘Mentor’,Pastor Kofy launched his first album in 2007 and had the chance to represent Ghana in South Africa as the only gospel artiste from Ghana.

Pastor Kofy won Song of the Year and Energetic Artiste at 2018 edition of the Ghana Gospel Music Awards.

Pastor Kofy, who holds a degree inMusic from the Methodist University Ghana,is the brain behind gospel music events such as OgyaciousPraiz, Royal Xperience among others, and is also a music director and consultant to church choirs.

He has featured international acts such AyandaNtanzi, Dzimusic, MOGMusic, Jacky Larbi, among others on some of his songs.

He has ministered on some major events like AdomPraiz, Happy FM Mass Wedding, MTN platforms, banks end of year events, Charterhouseevents and a host of others.

By George Clifford Owusu