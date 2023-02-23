Stars Thrill Patrons At Awake Experience Concert

A scene from the event

This year’s edition of the annual gospel event dubbed “Awake Experience,” which attracted hundreds of gospel music fans, was held last Sunday at the Perez Dome in Accra.

Organised by award-winning gospel artiste, Diana Hamilton, the event witnessed live stage performances from Ohemaa Mercy, Joe Mettle, Bernice Panford, Perez Musik, Celestine Donkor and a host of others.

It was a night of praise, worship and an action-packed show of stage performances displayed by the gospel artistes who thrilled patrons with their various danceable and worship songs.

Some of the gospel artistes such as Joe Mettle, Ohemaa Mercy, Diana Hamilton had the audience singing along throughout their stage performances.

The well-attended event was eloquently emceed by renowned broadcaster Fifi Folson.

Some of the dignitaries who graced the concert include Sam George, Betty Mould Iddrisu, Sammy Gyamfi, Julius Debrah and Elizabeth Ohene.

The second phase of this year’s event will take place in Kumasi at the Bantama Church of Pentecost on February 26, with Piesie Esther, Moses OK, ACP Kofi Sarpong and Ceccy Twum together with Diana Hamilton.

The “Awake Experience with Diana Hamilton” is a gospel music concert organised by the award-winning gospel songstress that started in 2014 in London, with Ghana hosting its first edition in 2016.