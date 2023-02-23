Tema Hosts Accra’s 66th Independence Day

Mr. Qartey greeting some participants at the durbar ground

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA), will this year host the 66th independence Day (6th March) celebration, in the Greater Accra Region.

The move forms part of efforts to reduce the general cost of the annual celebration by various Metropolitan, Municipal and Districts Assemblies in the Greater Accra region.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey announced this yesterday at a durbar with the chiefs and people of Tema.

He said, “the centralized independence anniversary regional day celebration’ to be held at the Tema Sports Stadium is in line with the President’s directive to cut down expenditure”.

“After in-depth consultations with key stakeholders, the RCC in collaboration with Zoomlion Ghana Ltd., Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, Regional Health Directorate, Regional Education Directorate, TOBINCO Pharmacy, Advertisers Association of Ghana; and with express approval from the Office of the President, has resolved on a centralized Independence Anniversary Regional Day Celebration to be held at the Tema Sports Stadium,” the Regional Minister emphasised.

He said the move also forms part of the concept of migrating the national 6th march celebration to the regions, departing from the long standing annual celebration at the Black Star Square.

“This participation will encapsulate the participation of all 29 MMDCE’s in Greater Accra, some members of Council of State, members of parliament, contingents across all MMDA’s will be participating will be celebrating in the centralized regional celebration”. He added

The Minister further explained that the celebration will be marked by series of activities including Free Health screening, NHIS registration, anniversary football match, boxing bout and indoor games, boxing bout and inter MMDA quiz for JHS students.

Mr. Henry Quartey added that TMA will also embark on a 3-Day operation clean your frontage clean-up exercise from Thursday March 2 to Saturday March 4 with support from 500 city response team workers as well as 600 officers drawn from security and intelligence agencies.

Earlier, the Minister held a meeting with all the MMDA’s aimed at encouraging all stakeholders to fully participate in all activities planned towards ensuring a successful Independence Day celebration.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah