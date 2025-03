The Vice President, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has received treatment at the University of Ghana Medical Centre on Saturday due to a sudden illness that occurred after work on Friday, March 28, 2025.

Spokesperson to the President & Minister of Government Communication, Felix Kwakye Ofosu (MP) in a statement said the Vice President heads abroad for medical treatment due to a sudden illness, after initial care at the University of Ghana Medical Centre.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke