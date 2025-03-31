Ohio Ghana Festival 2025 Rocks CCAD Canzani Center Auditorium

The Ohio Ghana Festival 2025 is set to rock

CCAD Canzani Center Auditorium 60 Cleveland Avenue Columbus, Ohio, organizers of the event have confirmed.

And barring any unforseen circumstances, it will begin from July 31’to August 1, with a business forum setting the ball rolling.

It will be followed by an ‘Akwaaba’ Night the day after, with the climax of the event (Grand Festival) happening on August 2.

It will be crowned with a thanksgiving service on Sunday, August 3, at the church of Pentecost, Columbus North District.

Preceding the three-day festival is a special church basketball tournament at the Livingston Park, scheduled for July 5.

The much anticipated high profile event is on the theme ‘ Bringing cultures, celebrating heritage, our Ghana ‘bborders’, and expected to draw top dignitaries from far and near.

” … all is set for the festival, we have put in much by way of preparations.We are expecting massive attendance, and wm hoping to hosting a top notch event in this States,” UDAI, USA, agents for the organizers said.

Among top personalities expected to grace the event are, Ga Mantse King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II Afua, Asantewaa O. Aduonum of Guinness World Records (GWR) fame, known in traditional life as Nana Afua Asantewaa Anomatsewaa II.