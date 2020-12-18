Vicious, Rudderless Lot: Crack The Whip

Yesterday, hoodlums of the opposition NDC embarked upon their worst act of hooliganism since the defeat of their party in the December 7 elections.

Kiosks were turned upside down and motorists inconvenienced by compulsory diversions of routes as the law enforcement agencies tackled them.

Not even the streets were spared the nasty features of the crazy demonstration as debris was thrown about with unbridled anger.

It is disappointing that former President John Mahama would direct his party hoodlums to misconduct themselves in the streets of the country.

We are unconvinced that he and others within the Ayawaso East Constituency are not behind the latest wave of unruly conduct in front of the Electoral Commission (EC) headquarters.

It is the former President who by his remarks incited the vulnerable youth to get unruly. It is as if doing so can alter the results of the Presidential election of December 7.

The former President has proven to the people of this country and the world at large that he is unfit to be President, his go at the topmost position having come to him by chance. Such a violent and intolerable character!

What kind of a statesman would allow other people’s children to hit the street and expose themselves to avoidable harm as his kids enjoy the good things of life elsewhere?

The former President and his party should be held responsible for the acts of unruliness being witnessed in some parts of the country, the one in the nation’s capital especially being outstanding. Should there be any casualty the former President should be held responsible.

Creating a picture of insecurity is what the NDC seeks to achieve at the end of the crazy enterprise they have embarked upon.

When the free SHS project touches most Ghanaians in future, the former President and those in the NDC who think like him would no longer have ignorant youth do their dirty and dangerous bidding in the streets of Accra and others.

The nonsense of yesterday should be the last in the series of unlawful conduct in the streets. Henceforth, the hoodlums and their directors at the NDC headquarters and the former President should be made to understand that there is only one President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces who is Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Those who breach the public order law should be dealt with accordingly. We have observed the gentle treatment being meted out to the miscreants by the security agents. While we agree with the security agents about the way they have handled the nonsense so far, we shall be quick to add however that this should not be indefinite.

Allowing the unruliness to continue would embolden the former President and his hoodlums to embark on more daring ventures.

The Kantamanto Market was torched by persons who did the bidding of their political masters. Ghanaians should now see the stuff the NDC leadership is made of.

We call on the spare parts dealers of Abossey Okai and managers of filling stations to watch out for NDC hoodlums who would want torch their locations.

Law enforcement should stop the violence and unruliness forthwith even as they turn their attention to filling stations, Abossey Okai Spare Parts Market and principal markets in both Accra and Kumasi.