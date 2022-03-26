Vicky Zugah Buries Mother

Madam Beatrice Patu, the late mother of actress Vicky Zugah was laid to rest on Saturday, March 26.

This was after her funeral ceremony at the Madina Social Welfare in Accra. Several family and friends joined the actress to bid her mother farewell.

Before the late Beatrice’s body was conveyed to the cemetery for interment, Vicky was seen crying as she said bye to her mom the last time.

Some family members were also gathered around her to console her.

The late Beatrice Patu died on January 10, 2022, after her battle with an undisclosed ailment for 5years She was 74.

“For five years you fought. For five years I waited for a miracle. For five years you held on. I was advised not to post or talk about your illness on social media till you heal completely so I waited for Mum. I waited for that testimony. Today you gave up on me and my siblings. Today you left a vacuum. A space no one can fill,” Vicky wrote on Instagram when she announced her death in January.

She added, “I refuse to question God! Rest in heavenly peace mama. I love you. I miss you already. #BlackMonday #RIPMum #ItIsWell.”