I’m The Highest-Paid Artist In Africa- Burna Boy

Burna Boy has bragged about being the highest-paid musician on the African continent.

According to the Grammy-winning Nigerian musician who made this known via a tweet on Saturday morning, despite several other successful musicians on the continent he is the highest-paid in history.

“I said money doesn’t satisfy me and it’s my truth but it doesn’t change the fact that I’m the highest-paid artist in the history of African music. Believe it or not,” he tweeted.

Many music followers have since been wondering what has triggered his statement.

Burna is now a world phenomenon and one of Nigeria’s biggest exports to the world. The Afrobeats star and Wizkid had won awards at the 2021 Grammys.

While Burna Boy won the Best Global Music Album category, Wizkid also won the Best Music Video for his song with Beyoncé, ‘Brown Skin Girl.