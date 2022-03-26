Mimi Andani Finally Welcomes Baby Girl After Two Miscarriages

Chief Executive Officer of the Golden Movie Awards, Mimi Andani Michaels has given birth to a baby girl several years after she and her husband struggled with childbirth.

The former Big Brother Africa housemate announced her new bundle of joy on Saturday describing the baby as a “miracle child.”

“Weeks ago, our rainbow baby Marvella (A miracle child) was born and I am here to celebrate God’s mercies, favour and grace upon my life,” she wrote after sharing a photo of her baby bump.

“After two miscarriages and one chemical pregnancy amidst anxiety, panic attacks and depression, God has finally done it in his own time and after everything that has happened, I understand why he chose now! Indeed in his time, he makes all things beautiful. It might delay but it is not a denial. If he did it for me, yours is absolutely a walk in a park! Dear Gorgeous daughter @raisingmarvella, Welcome to this crazy world but mummy got you 24/7. I want you to genuinely thank God for me! He has been faithful, Amen,” she added.

Mimi got married to Nana Michaels in 2016 but they didn’t have a child of their own until now.

The former musician said in December 2020 that she was trusting in God to give her a baby.

She reportedly told Abeiku Santana on UTV’s Atuu show that “It is the desire of every woman to have a child once she is married and I am still waiting on God to bless me with one. I trust that at the right time God will put smiles on my face.”

She has indeed waited and trusted God for her time and it has happened.