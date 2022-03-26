SHS, TVET Placements To Be Released Today

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

Below is the full statement:

The Ministry of Education announces to parents, guardians, students and the public that the 2021/2022 Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) into Senior High Schools (SHS)/Senior High Technical Schools (SHTS) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Institutes, will go live on Saturday, 26th March 2022.

Out of the total number of 571,892 registered candidates, 555,353 candidates qualified to be placed. A total of 367,811candidates have automatically been placed in one of their choices. This means a total of 187,542 of qualified candidates will have to do SELF-PLACEMENT to select from available schools since they could not be matched with any of their choices.

To access the placement platform, candidates are to follow the steps below: • Obtain a placement pin code from an approved vendor.

• After obtaining a pin code, log onto the site www.cssps.gov.gh

• Enter the ten-digit index number and add 21 as year of completion. Eg: 123456789021 • Enter the pin code details (serial number and pin)

. Click on submit and wait for placement to be displayed

• Print the form if you have been placed and visit the school to begin admission process

• System will redirect you for self-placement, if not placed

SELF PLACEMENT MODULE

If a candidate is not matched with any of their choices from the automatic placement system. they will be redirected to the self-placement portal, A qualified Candidate is then required to select a school by providing the under-listed information:

✓ Region

✓ Residential preference

School

Programme of Choice.

Note:

Schools selected on self-placement portal can be changed as many times as the candidate wishes until they ENROLL in a school.

All schools with vacancies have been uploaded on the portal, to enable students select from during self-placement.

The Public is assured of the Ministry’s commitment to ensure all qualified Candidates are placed in SHS/SHTS/TVET Institutions.

A call center with toll free number, 0302987654, has been set up to address related concerns

from the Public.

By Vincent Kubi