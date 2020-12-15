Video Alleging Discovery Of Thumb-printed Ballots Fake – EC

Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) has urged the general public to disregard a video alleging the discovery of thumb-printed ballot papers in the Ashanti Region.

According to the Commission in a statement dated Tuesday, December 15, 2020, the video making the allegation of ballot papers discovery was fake.

The video had further alleged that the ballot papers had been thumb-printed in favor of the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

But in the statement, the Commission informed “the general public that the information contained in this video is false.”

The statement indicated that the Commission’s ballot papers have several security features, key among them being unique numbers.

Below is the full statement

By Melvin Tarlue