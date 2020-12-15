Our IT Department Hasn’t Been Blamed, Reports On Alleged Meeting Fake – EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) has dismissed media reports claiming that a meeting has been held where its IT Department was blamed for the collation of the 2020 election results.

A report by The Herald on Monday, December 14, 2020, had claimed that the IT Department of the Commission had been blamed at a meeting held by the Commission.

But in a statement dated December 15, 2020, the Commission categorically stated that the report was false.

According to the statement, “no such meeting was held on the 14th December, 2020 as alleged, neither will any such meeting be held.”

The statement indicated that “the election results as declared remain unchanged. They are based on evidence and facts from the Pink sheets approved and signed by agents of the political parties.”

Below is the statement

By Melvin Tarlue