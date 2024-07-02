Video Director Calls Out Shatta Wale

Sir Choppenson

Nigerian filmmaker and video director, Sir Choppenson, has publicly accused dancehall star, Shatta Wale, of failing to pay for multiple video projects.

In a social media video, Choppenson detailed how the self-proclaimed “richest Ghanaian musician” has failed to settle outstanding payments for several music videos, including the recently released ‘Killa Ji Mi,’ filmed in Tamale.

Choppenson claims that despite completing over 13 videos for Shatta Wale, including the one that caught international attention and led to a collaboration with Beyoncé, he has yet to receive full payment.

He stated that the agreed amount for recent shoots was less than $5,000, although Shatta Wale had promised $15,000, which remains unpaid.

“I have been begging for my money for over a month now,” Sir Choppenson lamented. “Every time I call, there are excuses or anger from Shatta Wale.”

The video director emphasised his significant contributions to Shatta Wale’s career and expressed frustration over the delayed payments despite assurances from Shatta Wale’s management.

As of now, Shatta Wale has not publicly responded to these allegations.