Serwaa Amihere Makes Public Appearance After Sex Tape Scandal

There was a mix of reactions when seasoned television host, Serwaa Amihere, made an official public appearance as the co-host of the 2024 Ghana Football Awards held in Accra.

Dressed in a stunning red Sima Brew corset gown with flawless makeup, Serwaa Amihere appeared unperturbed about her recent online sexual scandal involving her ex-lover, Henry Fitz, sparking an uproar on social media.

The awards, which honoured hardworking Ghanaian footballers over the year under review, saw the likes of Kudus Mohammed, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, and music legend Tinny, vibing and admiring Serwaa Amihere’s hosting skills on the night.

A video of her and Fatawu Issahaku dancing together at the event, while sports journalist Saddick Adams looked on, was shared on TV3‘s Instagram page, and it sparked a lot of reactions in the comments section.

An Instagram user, Demi God, who had a divergent view on Serwaa and Fatawu’s public display of friendship, warned the footballer to desist from making friends with her considering her recent records. He wrote, “Fatawu if you want a good football career, don’t mind these girls ooo.”

Another commenter, Maconzy Factor also wrote, “Fatawu, can’t you see the trap?? Eii, how much money do you have in your account? Hmmm.”

Another Instagram user, 1 Plus 1 Builder, who was amazed by the negative comments against the TV personality also wrote, “Ghanaians hmmmmmmm serious ooo why are we not using all this energy on individuals to hold our politicians accountable.”

Meanwhile, Serwaa Amihere tendered a public apology in reaction to her intimate video, which was leaked earlier this year.

She expressed regret over the repercussions of the leaked footage, acknowledging the strain it has placed on her personal and professional life.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke