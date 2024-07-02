Big Akwes Threatens Musicians Over Romance Scams

Kumawood actor, Big Akwes, has issued a stern warning, threatening to reveal the identities of musicians involved in romance scams if provoked.

He claims to be aware of prominent musicians who use their spouses to engage in these fraudulent activities to accumulate substantial wealth.

Speaking on UTV‘s United Showbiz hosted by MzGee, Big Akwes addressed those criticising the recently sentenced socialite, Hajia4Real, for her involvement in romance scams.

He highlighted the prevalence of such scams, where some Ghanaians, both domestically and abroad, collaborate with swindlers to deceive foreigners romantically.

“People discussing Hajia4Real’s situation are quick to judge her online. I’m aware of musicians who involve their wives in similar activities.

“There are musicians in Ghana who use their wives to swindle foreigners. These aren’t mere allegations; I’m certain of these occurrences and will mention names if challenged,” Big Akwes stated.

He further noted that the truth would eventually surface when these women decide to speak out. He also pointed out that some Ghanaians overseas engage in such schemes, with some even lending their bank accounts to fraudsters for money laundering, only to realise the gravity of their actions upon arrest.