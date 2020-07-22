Isaac Dogboe Whips American Chris Avalo

Ghanaian international boxer, Isaac Dogboe, has rebounded from his previous humiliating defeat, knocking out American boxer, Chris Avalo, in what appeared to be one of his best fights in years.

Dogboe knocked out Avalo in the eighth round on Tuesday night, July 21, 2020, during their Las Vegas bout.

He began the fight on an excellent note, dominating from round one through to round eight when he was declared winner.

The ex-WBO Super Bantamweight Champion Dogboe entered into the ring last night after suffering back-to-back losses to Emanuel Navarrete.

But he brilliantly managed to beat Avalos with 35 seconds remaining in an eight-round featherweight bout inside the bubble at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Speaking in an interview with sports television ESPN, monitored by DGN Online, the Ghanaian boxer observed how God has been part of his life for 14 months now.

He gave God the glory for his victory.

He noted “We’re still warming up. I felt great in there today.”

Dogboe (21-2, 15 KOs) lost his 122-pound title to Navarrete by a unanimous decision in December 2018.

In the rematch, five months later, Navarrete beat him so badly in the 12th round.

Watch the fight below

By Melvin Tarlue