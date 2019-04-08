Vigilantism Ban: NDC, NPP Ready To Meet, Talk – Asante

Most Reverend Professor Emmanuel Kwaku Asante

The Chairman of the National Peace Council (NPC), Most Reverend Professor Emmanuel Kwaku Asante, has expressed confidence that the leadership of the two main political parties will be available for a preliminary meeting on Tuesday, 9 April 2019, toward outlawing party-affiliated militias in the country.

Prior to the meeting, Professor Asante is optimistic that the initial encounter will pave the way for a successful formation and implementation of a roadmap for the disbandment of militia groups across the country.

“The parties have said they will participate, so, we are meeting them,” he told Class 91.3FM on Monday, 8 April 2019.

He said the encounter will be a “technical meeting” for the parties to agree on the terms of reference and other issues after which a date will be announced for full engagements to begin.

The meeting is at the behest of President Nana Akufo-Addo, who, earlier extended an invitation to both the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to dialogue on the matter following the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election gun violence.

-Classfmonline