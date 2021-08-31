Violent Robbers On The Back Foot

The gunning down of two gunmen at Mpaha junction not far from Kintampo and the arrest of four others is a significant feat by the Ghana Police Service.

Acknowledging such feats when they occur is a step in the right direction considering the daredevil posture of criminals in recent times.

In the past few weeks, the law enforcement agents continue to make strides in the ongoing war against violent crimes. It is clear that the criminals are on the back foot; with the gush of commitment and dedication on the part of the Police to flush them out assuming an unusual momentum, we are close to heaving a sigh of relief.

The murder of the foreign journalist who was in the country to do a documentary should encourage us all as Ghanaians to cooperate with the police to expose criminals in our midst.

The emotional pain the country has endured as a result of the murder of our foreign host is still fresh in our minds. We take solace however in the swiftness with which the police gunned down criminals suspected to have been behind the murder and the arrest of their accomplices.

Police/public cooperation continues to inure to the success of the war against criminals.

It is unsurprising therefore that the police continue to encourage the proffering of information to them that could lead to the breaking of the spine of criminal gangs.

The success being chalked is also the result of an enhanced intelligence gathering in the law enforcement department. This is intertwined with the cooperation from the public, whose information about the movement of criminals they know well will provide the impetus for the war against violent crime.

For politicians who in their desperation seek to create a picture of criminals being on top of their game, this cannot be true.

The law enforcement agents are winning the war against violent crime. We have not forgotten the many cold cases of the previous regime.

Doing politics with such security issues is inappropriate, especially coming from persons who should know better the drawbacks of such irresponsible remarks.

Politicians at the helm and their law enforcement do not need such remarks. We therefore implore such politicians to provide details of the land guards they worked with when they embarked upon their dirty power-seeking projects during by-elections and others.

We are beginning to notice a growing trend in the nature of violent crimes, especially as they occur on the highways towards the Northern parts of the country.

The tendency for herdsmen to acquire firearms and resort to criminalities on the highway is something that should be looked into considering the fact that some of these persons cross into the country for such criminalities.

Cooperation with the Police, we add for the umpteenth time, is the way out.