Leaders Make People Obey Them Gladly

Jesus was able to make people follow His instructions. Jesus told Peter to feed the flock of God and Peter did exactly that! If you call yourself a leader, ask yourself, “Do people carry out my instructions?” Why are some people obeyed and some others ignored? Develop the art of making people obey your instructions.

So when they had dined, Jesus saith to Simon Peter, Simon, son of Jonas, lovest thou me more than these? He saith unto him, Yea, Lord; thou knowest that I love thee. He saith unto him, Feed my lambs.

John 21:15

Ways to Make People Obey You Gladly

Do not give unreasonable instructions.

When you are not an armchair leader but one who goes in and out among the people, you are not likely to give unreasonable instructions. People rebel against wicked and unreasonable men. Do not give unreasonable instructions and they will be obeyed gladly.

Teach your followers why certain things have to be done.

Make people see how your instructions are for their own good. When people understand why they are doing something, they often do it better! That is why I preach: “Fifty Reasons Why Christians Should Be Soul Winners”. It is because I want people to understand the last instruction of Jesus.

Let the people see that you obey instructions yourself.

Many followers watch their leaders and follow their example. Many rebellious people do not realize that they are teaching their followers to be rebellious by their very actions. The Centurion who sent for Jesus illustrated this principle beautifully.

For I also am a man set under authority, having under me soldiers, and I say unto one, Go, and he goeth; and to another, Come, and he cometh; and to my servant, Do this, and he doeth it.

Luke 7:8

This man was enumerating the instructions which he had given and which were obeyed. But he was careful to let us know that he also was under authority. In other words, he himself was obeying instructions. The army officer often has to lead people to their deaths. How does he make young men sacrifice their lives on the frightening fields of war? It was by leading the charge himself when he was told to do so. Note that if you cannot make people gladly do things they naturally do not like doing, you are not a leader. Develop this art of making people obey you gladly and people will always wonder about the team who work with you and who love to sacrifice and to serve.

4. Correct wrong attitudes even when they are not fully developed into full-blown disobedience or rebellion.

A leader must develop the art of picking up negative attitudes in people he works with. If a leader is able to detect these negative attitudes, he can ensure that such wrong attitudes do not develop and become destructive. A leader can correct these wrong attitudes and make a better worker or employee of someone who had wrong attitudes.

Reward people accordingly.

Note that even Jesus expected His reward.

For consider him that endured such contradiction of sinners against himself, lest ye be wearied and faint in your minds.

Hebrews 12:3

Jesus was motivated by the thought of his reward. Rewards are some of the highest form of motivation in existence. Why do you think an athlete runs around for hours everyday? Why do you think boxers subject themselves to severe, dangerous and life-threatening knocks on the head? It is because of the joy that will come after the knocking is over. The joy that is set before people will make them do almost anything. Rewards can make people do almost anything! People who have died for the cause of Christ, died willingly, thinking of the reward that lay ahead.

Jesus predicted that Peter would die in a way that he might not like.

Verily, verily, I say unto thee, When thou wast young, thou girdest thyself, and walkedst whither thou wouldest: but when thou shalt be old, thou shalt stretch forth thy hands, and another shall gird thee, and carry thee whither thou wouldest not. This spake he, signifying by what death he should glorify God. And when he had spoken this, he saith unto him, Follow me.

John 21:18,19

He told Peter to follow him even to that end. Peter was willing and obedient. Perhaps, the key that made Peter willing to die was the fact that Jesus himself had set the example. Jesus had shown that there was a great reward in following.

You see, leadership is all about setting examples. When a leader leads the way personally, his words become more powerful. Do you want your words to be respected? Do you want to be a leader that people would be happy to follow? I believe you do! It’s time to set the example and lead the way!

By Dag Heward-Mills