Viral video: Railway Ministry Reacts To Alleged Stolen Rail Tracks

The Ministry of Railways Development has denied reports that the two suspects arrested with rail tracks stole the state property belonging to the Ghana Railway Development Authority.

According to the Ministry, it indeed contracted a company to transport the rail tracks and steel sleepers contrary to the reports in the public domain.

Two suspects who were seen transporting the items in a viral video were arrested, and allegations were made that the items were being taken to Ferro Fabrik illegally.

The suspects also claimed that their company had been contracted by the Ministry of Railway Development to transport the items to Tema.

The Ministry in a press statement signed by the Chief Director, Desmond. Oteng, however, confirmed that it indeed contracted the company, Messrs Xingrui International Development Limited, to transport the rail tracks and steel sleepers.

The Ministry also stated that the vehicle seen in the viral video was authorized by the Ministry and was not carrying stolen items.

Additionally, the Ministry said it had informed the Ghana Police Service that only Messrs Xingrui International Development Limited has been authorized to remove abandoned railway tracks and steel sleepers along specific rights-of-way, and any other person found removing or transporting rail tracks will be dealt with accordingly.

“Thus, the vehicle seen in the viral video transporting some of the rail tracks harvested by Messrs Xingrui International Development Limited was authorized by the Ministry and not a stolen item,” the release emphasized.

“Further, we wish to kindly state that, the Ministry duly informed the Ghana Police Service that apart from Messrs Xingrui International Development Limited who has been authorized to remove abandoned railway tracks and steel sleepers along right-of-ways from Mempeasem to Mrayem on the Western Line, and from Nnadieso to Juaso on the Eastern Line, any other person(s) found removing or transporting rail tracks must be arrested and dealt with accordingly.

“We further wish to conclude that, Messrs Xingrui International Development Limited, is not undertaking the harvesting and transporting of the rail tracks illegally as being purported in the video under reference, but are working under the directives of the Ministry”.

The statement from the Ministry also added that the World is moving from Narrow gauge to standard gauge rail development and per the African Union and Economic Communities of West African States (ECOWAS) directives, countries constructing new railway lines must make efforts to migrate from narrow gauge to the standard gauge line in order to ensure a seamless inter connectivity of rail transportation within the sub-region.

By Vincent Kubi