MTN Data Zone Bundle Returns May 5

MTN Ghana, a subsidiary of Scancom PLC has announced that, its data zone bundle offers will return Friday, May 5, 2023 with revised prices.

In a text message to all customers, the telecommunication company said “Dear Valued Customer, kindly be informed that effective May 5th, 2023, Data Zone bundles will be available to you with revised offers. Visit www.mtn.com.gh for more information. Thank you.”

MTN Ghana suspended its MTN Data Zone bundle effective April 5, as announced in a press release on Wednesday, April 12.

The mobile network apologized to its customers for limiting its communication on the matter to service activation channels only.

The suspension of the innovative Data Zone bundle is due to a review of the bundle offer in line with the Significant Market Power (SMP) directives applied to MTN Ghana in June 2020, which stipulate that it cannot be the lowest priced on any offer in the industry.

By Vincent Kubi