Asantehene, Wife Jet Off To King Charles lll Coronation

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has left the shores of Ghana today Wednesday May 3, 2023 to witness the Coronation of King Charles III and the Queen Consort in London on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

The Asantehene’s attendance is at the invitation of the Royal House and will be accompanied by his wife, Lady Julia.

Prior to his departure, a statement signed by Kofi Badu, Chief of Staff at the Manhyia Palace said Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Lady Julia would join monarchs and global leaders from across the globe, who would assemble at Westminster Abbey for what was expected to be a feast of pageantry marking the first coronation in over 70 years.

It said before the coronation, the Asantehene and Lady Julia would be received by King Charles in a private audience at Buckingham Palace on May 4, 2023.

The statement said they would also attend the King’s official reception for overseas guests on May 5, 2023.

