Virtual Hub To Support Local Artistes

James Kwaku Amoakohene (left), CEO of Virtual Hub in a pose with Stonebwoy

Virtual Hub, a live stage production firm based in Accra, since its establishment a few years ago, has provided massive support to various stakeholders in the music industry.

The aim of Virtual Hub, which always offers top quality productions, is to help make Ghanaian music, films and tourism industries get international exposure.

Virtual Hub, located at East Legon (inside MTN building) has held series of seminars to equip the youth and young artistes with skills to survive the challenges in the industry.

Currently it is one of Ghana’s top providers of specialised audio visual equipment to the entertainment, exhibition, and corporate sectors, and it has a team of skilled professionals deliver the highest quality audio solutions.

Its services include live streaming, studio rental, outdoor concert equipment, photography, documentaries, video ads, and film productions, among others.

Virtual Hub Limited is a full-service audio-visual production company focused on live production and event management.

With expertise in live streaming, live stage performance, high-definition video production and interactive engagement tools, Virtual Hub can guarantee that music enthusiasts and change makers will truly enjoy performances.

Recently, Virtual Hub partnered with DreamChild Foundation to host the HoodTalk Music Festival in some selected regions of the country.

The HoodTalk Music Festival, which has already received endorsement from the Office of the President, is also engaged with raising funds to build five paediatric clinics across Ghana.

Additionally, DreamChild Foundation seeks to create awareness about the challenges faced by the girl-child, address climate change and engage young people in a tree-planting drive.

Virtual Hub, BEATWAVES gathered, has plans of initiating more events to guarantee regular incomes for Ghanaian artistes apart from their regular income from live musical performances.

By partnering with artistes to produce concerts that would have been too costly or impossible to produce without sponsorship, Virtual Hub contributes to the music industry and the economy. The Stonebwoy GIMPA Concert was the outcome of this collaboration.

“We have a long-term arrangement with our partner to embark on a national tour, which will support emerging artistes and spread music and craft to a wider audience,” the company’s management said.

According to the management, Virtual Hub has decided that it will take another path to see how best it can promote Ghana’s music industry on the global market.

By George Clifford Owusu