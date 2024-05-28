RAM Media, Adamfopa To Host Talent Quest Show

Augustine Mark, CEO, RAM Media Concepts

RAM Media Concepts, an international event organiser/management, media content production company, has partnered with France-based Adamfopa Media Paris to co-host the maiden edition of the Adamfopa Talent Quest Show in Paris this year.

The partnership follows a meeting in Paris between the two organisations on May 14, 2024, with both parties concluding to host the Adamfopa Talent Quest Show in Paris in September 2024.

The Adamfopa Talent Quest Show is a celebration of music, dance, creative skills, arts and unearthing the untapped skills of young Ghanaian upcoming artistes and Africans in general living in France and by extension Europe.

The aim of the talent show under the theme “Unveiling Ghana Experience” is to provide a platform for Ghanaian youth in Europe to exhibit their creative skills and talents.

It will focus on various aspects of entertainment including music, dance, acting, comedy, rap, acrobatics and any hidden creative talents.

Adamfopa Media Paris, Ghanaian media content broadcaster based in Paris-France, originators of the show seeks to use the Talent Quest Show to introduce Ghanaian arts, music, traditions and cultures to Ghanaian children born in Europe.

The aim is to connect them to their roots and also encourage them to inculcate Ghanaian traditions, social and economic life in their creative skills as well as promote the country in all their endeavours.

As originators of the concept, the Paris-based media organisation will therefore be responsible for all the local organisation and auditions, hosting of the event whilst RAM Media Concepts will be responsible for providing artistes and resource persons to help in the contestants selection process, logistics and strategic planning of the event in Paris.

The main event is expected to attract celebrated acts such as Samini, Abrewa Nana, Pinky Pecks and afro dance acts Allo Danny and Endurance amongst others.

CEO of RAM Media Concepts, Mr. Augustine Mark revealed that the launch of the Talent Quest Show takes place on July 6, 2024 in Paris, whilst the main event is set for September 21 and 22, 2024 also in Paris, France.

He said the winners of the selected categories of the talent show would have the opportunity to be mentored by some selected Ghanaian celebrities and also have the opportunity to perform with them live on stage.

When contacted, General Manager of Adamfopa Media Paris, Yaw Bannor Asamoah confirmed the collaboration between RAM Media Concepts and his organisation.

He said winners of the Adamfopa Talent Quest Show will also have the opportunity to showcase their talents on major entertainment platforms, tour some major European countries for holidays, whilst learning new skills, creating positive networking with likeminded people and experiencing different cultures and traditions.

He revealed that the grand finale of the Adamfopa Telent Quest Show will be dedicated to full Ghanaian musical concert dubbed “Unveiling the Ghanaian Experience Concert” with headline reggae artiste Samini amongst other notable artistes.

By George Clifford Owusu