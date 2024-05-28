Ten Hag Fears Man U Sacking

Erik Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag believes he could still be sacked by Manchester United despite winning the FA Cup, a source told ESPN.

Ten Hag led his team to a surprise 2-1 victory over Manchester City at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday. But the Dutchman, who began a holiday on Sunday still in the dark about his future, remains concerned that he will be axed once club chiefs hold their end-of-season review.

A source told ESPN that the review is due to begin this week. Other reviews Ineos director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford has led in other sports have typically taken around four days to complete.

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Brailsford and new technical director Jason Wilcox are committed to assessing every aspect of United’s season, including Ten Hag’s performance and his future.

Sources have told ESPN that final a decision will be based on on-field performance, and also on whether Ten Hag will fit into the club’s new leadership structure, including accepting a reduced role in player recruitment.

Ten Hag wants to stay and has one year left on his contract, but sources have told ESPN that informal talks have been held with representatives of Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino, Kieran McKenna and Thomas Frank as the club assess alternative options.

There is also interest in Gareth Southgate, but he remains focused on leading England at the European Championship, which begins in June.