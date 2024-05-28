Stars Open Camp In Accra

The Black Stars will begin their training camp in Accra on Thursday, May 30, 2024, in preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Coach Otto Addo was expected to arrive in Accra yesterday to announce his squad. The team will train at the University of Ghana Stadium for six days before departing for Bamako on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

The Black Stars aim to return to winning form after securing one win and one loss in their first two matches in Group I of the World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana started the campaign with a 1-0 victory over Madagascar in Kumasi but then suffered a 1-0 defeat to Comoros in Moroni.

The FIFA World Cup qualifier against Mali is scheduled to take place at Stade 26 Mars in Bamako on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at 19:00.

Ghana will then face the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday, June 10, 2024.