Call Referee Apientbadek To Order… Ablade Morgan Appeals

Ablade Morgan

A key member of Uncle T United FC Technical Team, Ablade Morgan, has appealed passionately to the leadership of the Referees Appointment Committee to call referee Jonah Atimbisa Apientbadek to order.

The former Hearts of Oak midfielder has as a matter of urgency suggested that the appointment committee bring the referee who officiated the Koforidua Sempe – Uncle T Zone 3 game in the Eastern Region recently to book.

To Morgan, referee Apientbadek and his assistants – Alugmi Michael Abaanyigaya, Abdul Rahaman Yakubu, James Kodzo Akapko and Senyo Alphonse Kwaku (Commissioner) flouted the rules with impunity.

His cry stems from what he described as a bad penalty awarded by the centre man.

“…how does a defender clearing a ball from the penalty box with no contact be adjudged as a penalty? Such decisions discourages individuals who invest in the game,” he said after the game.

“We prepare for days and weeks and some referees use minutes to rubbish all our efforts. If people like Uncle T (TT Brothers) decide to quit football because of decisions like what we witnessed today, some of us will go hungry, he is only trying to help majority of the youth, who but for football would have been on the streets.

“The referee’s decision angered Uncle T, and wanted to confront the referee, it is painful and sad to witness such incidents. It is not a must that a home team must win all cost, we have lost on many occasions at home, and we accepted it in good faith.”

Morgan added, “We have three games to play and every club wants to win their home matches by any possible means, it doesn’t work like that. If you play at home and lose, just accept it, it shows fairness. The referee should be brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others.”

Uncle T United FC are placed 14th on the log with 35 points.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum