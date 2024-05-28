‘Next Barca Coach Will Suffer’

Xavi Hernández

After ending his time as Barcelona coach with a 2-1 win against Sevilla on Sunday, Xavi Hernández said he believes his work has been undervalued and that his replacement will have a difficult job on their hands.

Goals from Robert Lewandowski and Fermín López sandwiched an effort from Youssef En-Nesyri as Barça finished the LaLiga campaign with three points just two days after the club announced Xavi would be sacked at the end of the season.

“I don’t think the work we have done has been sufficiently valued considering the adverse situation we came into,” Xavi told DAZN after beating Sevilla.

“Barça were ninth in the table when we arrived at the end of 2021. We finished second. Then, in the first full season [in charge], we won two trophies [LaLiga and the Spanish Supercopa].

“This year has not been at the level required, but it’s come down to details in several key games. It’s a shame. I am sad, but this is the job of a coach.”

ESPN has revealed that Hansi Flick will replace Xavi, with the Germán coach’s appointment expected to be announced in the coming days.

“They have to know it is a difficult situation, because Barcelona is a difficult club, but also because of the adverse financial situation, above all [LaLiga’s] financial fair play rules,” Xavi said when asked if he had any advice for his successor.

“It won’t be easy at all. They will suffer and they will need patience because it’s a really difficult job. The only thing that can save them is winning, whether they have been part of the club or not [previously].

“I have been looked at through a magnifying glass and a certain level of expectations were generated, because I was part of Barça’s best-ever era, which has played against me.”