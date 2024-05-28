Bawumia Promises Mahama ‘Boot for Boot’

Mahamudu Bawumia and John Mahama

In a surprising turn of events at the 8th Ghana CEOs Summit in Accra on Monday, May 27, 2024, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia outmaneuvered former President John Dramani Mahama, the main opposition party’s presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.

The event was arranged for the two main contenders to speak, but Bawumia, who was on an official trip to Canada and the USA, opted to participate via Zoom. Unknown to Mahama, Bawumia was monitoring the proceedings and listening to Mahama’s presentation.

When Mahama began his spirited speech, thinking he was the sole speaker, the host, Jerry Adjorlolo, read a text message from Bawumia, stating that he had been listening to Mahama’s submission and was ready to respond to him “boot for boot.”

“Jerry, please let the moderator know I have been listening from the beginning, and I’ve heard the entire submission of my brother, former President Mahama. I am poised and ready to respond to him boot for boot and ask that he sits and listens to my submission like I have done for him,”

Mahama’s mood immediately switched, and he started to fumble, seemingly terrified that Bawumia could fact-check his claims. The message from Bawumia indicated that he had been listening from the beginning and wanted Mahama to sit and listen to his submission, just as he had done.

The unexpected development at the high-profile event sparked has discussions about the strategic prowess of the two political heavyweights as they gear up for the 2024 presidential election in Ghana.

By Vincent Kubi