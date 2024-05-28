NPP, NDC Engage Media On Ato Forson Ambulance Dirty Deal

Frank Davies and Asiedu Nketiah

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will this afternoon, Tuesday, address separate press conferences regarding the ambulance trial involving Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson.

The NDC press conference follows claims by the third accused, Richard Jakpa, stating that he was previously approached by the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame to assist in constructing a case against the former Deputy Finance Minister.

Deputy Attorney-General Alfred Tuah Yeboah, however, refuted the allegations in a statement.

According to the office, Mr. Jakpa is actually the one who has repeatedly “by various letters” “proposed to the Republic through the Attorney-General to engage in plea bargaining or plea negotiations.” The Attorney General has not yet approved this plea deal.

However, Godfred Yeboah Dame, the NDC stated it has proof to back up Mr. Jakpa’s claims, and it will release it to the public on Tuesday.

Thus, it is anticipated that the NDC will show the footage at the press conference that National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah is slated to address at 2 p.m.

Additionally, private attorney and NPP chairman of Legal and Constitutional Committee, Frank Davies will address the NPP press conference at 4pm.

BY Daniel Bampoe