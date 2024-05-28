Mahama Is Disconnected From Economic Realities- Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has lambasted the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, for his recent assertion that the local economy has crumbled under poor leadership, further highlighting an ongoing depreciation of the cedi with no solution in sight.

In response to Mahama’s remarks, Dr. Bawumia accused the former president of behaving as if he is oblivious to the multifaceted internal and external factors that have impacted the economic landscape.

The flagbearer of the ruling party, speaking via video call at the 8th CEOs Summit held in Accra on Monday, May 27, 2024, expressed incredulity at Mahama’s statements, suggesting that the former president seems disconnected from the reality of the economic challenges faced by the nation.

By attributing the economic downturn solely to internal governance issues, Mahama, according to Bawumia, overlooks the external influences that have contributed to the country’s economic struggles.

He said, despite all the challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic to the Russia-Ukraine war, the economy, under the Akufo-Addo-led administration, has been managed well.

Dr. Bawumia emphasized that the government has performed much better than the Mahama administration.

“It is also very important to be upfront, having listened to the former president talk about some of the ongoing issues from his perspective. When you listen to him, you may be forgiven for thinking he has just landed from Mars because he has been a former president before; he has managed this country; he has been vice president,’ he stated.

“When he was managing this country, there was no global crisis; he didn’t have COVID; he didn’t have the Russia-Ukraine war, but at the end of the day, the economy that he was managing basically declined. Unemployment was very high, we endured more than four years of ‘dumsor, and agricultural productivity declined…”

“If you look at what we have done in the last seven years, it is very clear that we have done much more and performed much better than his government, Bawumia said.

He noted that the government has used funds judiciously and has established projects that would benefit the country.

By Vincent Kubi