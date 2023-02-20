Vivo Energy, United Way Promote Environmental Sustainability

Mercy Amoah (right) presenting cleaning items to the Head Teacher of the La Enobal Basic School

Vivo Energy in partnership with United Way Ghana has launched the first-ever Vivo Energy Environmental Club under the umbrella initiative, Cyclean.

The initiative is in line with the company’s sustainability framework which seeks to inculcate the habit of good environmental practices among pupils and ultimately contribute to the government’s efforts towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 12 of reducing waste generation through prevention, reduction, recycling, and reuse.

Human Resources Manager, Vivo Energy Ghana, Mercy Amoah, stated this in her remarks during the launch of the Club at the La Enobal School in the La Dade-Kotopon Municipality.

“We believe that creating public awareness and educating people, especially children on how to preserve the environment is the foundation for a sustainable world for us and future generations. For this reason, we are pleased to be launching this programme and donating cleaning tools, handwashing facilities and other toiletries to support the club and the students with access to adequate resources for proper waste collection and disposal, tools to recycle waste items from the environment and ignite their creativity to beautify the school environment” she said.

As the main implementers of the programme, the Executive Director of United Way Ghana, Felix Kissiedu, expressed his excitement at the launch of the programme and said it will provide the opportunity for pupils to be engaged in lessons and green activities, facilitated by teachers trained with a multi-stakeholder validated Ghana Education Service (GES) curriculum and relevant learning materials.

The Municipal Director of Education of the La Dade-Kotopon Municipality, Habiba Kotomah, was full of praise for Vivo Energy and United Way Ghana for selecting the La Enobal School as the first to benefit from this initiative.

“This programme is one that we have always yearned to initiate in the schools within this municipality, and I am tremendously excited about the launch of this important programme which I hope and know will transform not just individual lives but the community as well,” she said.