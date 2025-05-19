Vivo Ghana Awards Staff For Prioritising Safety Precautions

Vivo staff, awardees in a group photograph

VIVO ENERGY Ghana in commemoration of Safety Day 2025 awarded some hardworking staff, contractors and transporters who over the period have prioritised safety in their operations, contributing to the company’s attainment of the 5,249 Goal Zero days without any significant incident or damage to the environment.

The awards ceremony which was held as part of the launch of this year’s Safety Day programme under the theme, “Growth Mindset: Competent and Committed” witnessed the likes of J.K Horgle Transport and Company Limited winning the coveted Best Haulier of the year 2024.

Ernest Ofoe (SOFT), Swaley Aminu (JKHT), and Micheal Malik Opoku (JKAT) won overall Best Bulk Vehicle Operators, Abubakar Haruna (JKHT), and Osman Adams (JKHT) won the Best Bitumen Bulk Vehicle Operators, while Kaarim Osman (JKHT) won the Best Aviation Bulk Vehicle Operator, and Moses Banor (JKHT), and Richard Nyarko (JKLHT) took the Best Residual Fuel Bulk Vehicle Operators prize.

Frank Quartey (JKHT), Future Faruk Salah (JKAT), and David Owiredu Ampey (SOFT) won Best Back-Office support Staff. Awardees received a certificate of excellence and refrigerators.

For the contractors, the likes of Azmon, BAFA, Foreen, Eureka, Echelon, Flowtech, 2k Construction, and GPS were awarded for attaining green status in the Vivo Energy Ghana (VEGH) contractor greenbanding audits in the past year.

Universal Engineering was awarded for their contribution to VEGH Safety Culture by reporting the most Potential Incident in 2024.

In the staff category, Michael Oppong was honoured for his contribution to VEGH Safety Culture by reporting the most Potential Incident in 2024, Raphael Oduro, and Prince Frimpong took the second and third places respectively for VEGH Safety Culture by reporting the most Potential Incident 2024.

Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, Christian Li, emphasised that despite significant investments in safety technologies, human error remains a major contributor to workplace incidents.

Speaking on the company’s efforts to enhance road transport and workplace safety, Mr. Li noted that 80-90% of incidents are attributed to human error, whether due to lack of knowledge or willingness to follow safety protocols.

“We have deployed IVMS (In-Vehicle Monitoring System) in-cab cameras anti-rollover systems, and several other interventions. We have introduced crossover prevention engineering controls; all aimed at making road transport and workplace environments safer,” he mentioned.

Mr. Li, highlighted the significance of a growth mindset in ensuring workplace safety, saying, “this year’s Safety Day theme underscores the importance of having people who are not only competent in their work but also committed to safety protocols.”

He urged employees to recognise the importance of a growth mindset in bridging the gap between having safety systems and being safe.

He indicated that, “by adopting a mindset of continuous learning, growth, and responsible action, employees can contribute to a safer work environment.”

Health, Safety, Security, Environmental and Quality (HSSEQ) manager, Obline Asare also outlined the company’s lineup of implementation and learning schedules in the coming months geared towards enhancing their workers’ knowledge on safety.

He mentioned that from the month of April to December the learning will focus on areas such as Process Safety, Contractors Management, Environmental Management, Road Transport, Retail Security, High Risk Work and CBP’s, Occupation Health, Quality and Product Stewardship.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke