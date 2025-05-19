Prestea Mine Workers Go Wild

Some of the aggrieved workers

Workers of the Prestea-Bogoso Mine in the Western Region have called for the immediate termination of the mining lease granted to Heat Goldfields.

Heat Goldfields, a mining company that recently assumed ownership of the Prestea-Bogoso Mine, took over operations in November 2024 from Future Gold Resources (FGR), whose ownership of the gold mine was revoked.

The workers have accused Heat Goldfields of breaching its contractual obligations. They alleged that the company had failed to pay workers’ salaries since December 2024 and had been involved in questionable activities on-site.

According to the workers, only about 30 percent have received partial salaries since December 2024. They also claimed that, despite repeated assurances, Heat Goldfields has failed to engage with them or formally introduce itself since assuming control of the mine.

Richard Amoah Baidoo, the Safety Officer at the mine, expressed concerns about the lack of transparency and unpaid entitlements.

“We are urging the government to clarify who owns the Bogoso-Prestea Mine lease and for that entity to settle our outstanding debts, including salaries, SSNIT contributions, end-of-contract benefits, rent allowances, bonuses, and other entitlements, so that there will be peace in the community,” he stated.

“Some workers are even questioning the validity of the mining lease due to the secrecy surrounding the issue,” he added.

He further alleged that Heat Goldfields has tampered with essential equipment, including processing machines, the gold room, and has removed gold concentrates under unclear circumstances.

In response, the Chief Administrator of Heat Goldfields, Kwabena Ohene Obeng, denied the claims of mismanagement, attributing the company’s challenges to a series of legal battles.

“We have faced numerous lawsuits and injunctions hindering our work since taking over. While the plant does require refurbishment, plans are underway to address this,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Western Regional Minister, Joseph Nelson, has visited the mine site and assured the workers of the government’s support in finding a lasting solution to their grievances.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi