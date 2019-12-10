Vivo Meets Customers

Vivo Ghana MD Ebenezer Faulkner presents a gift to a customer

VIVO ENERGY Ghana, a company that distributes and markets Shell and Engen branded fuels and lubricants to retail and commercial customers in Africa, observed its ‘customer contact day’ recently in Accra.

The customer contact day is an annual event held with the purpose of interacting and appreciating them for loyalty to the Shell brand.

Managing Director, Ben Hassan Ouattara, addressing the customers said, “At Shell, it is all about making the customer happy through relevant offers such as quality fuels, lubricant, shop offers and other services. We will continue to listen to our customers and provide them with superior products and services to enrich their lives,”

He said aside the customer contact day, Shell was currently running a loyalty programme known as the Shell Club, this festive season; and it was the first comprehensive loyalty programme for all categories of motorists in the industry.

As part of activities marking the day, some management and staff of Vivo Energy Ghana were designated to selected Shell service stations across the country to interact and reward customers with mouth-watering prizes.

In Accra, Shell customers were engaged at the Airport City Shell Filling Station and offered prizes in recognition of their continued patronage of Shell products.

BY Asieduwaa Mary