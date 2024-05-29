VIW Discharges 18 Babies At Mamobi Hospital

Members of VIW after the exercise

The Voices In Worship (VIW), a youth choir of Royalhouse Chapel International, Ahenfie, has generously covered the medical expenses for 18 mothers and their babies at the Mamobi General Hospital.

The gesture forms part of the choir’s annual flagship programme commonly referred to as the “Baby Project.”

As part of the project, the choir monitors and funds medical expenses incurred by mothers of newborns who have been kept in hospitals due to unpaid bills.

Pastor-In-Charge of VIW, Rev. Albert Nii Tettey Ayittey, in an interview with the Daily Guide on Saturday, claimed that GH¢10,000 was released by the youth choir to absorb the bills of the patients.

He further stated that the “Baby Project” was an annual event on the VIW calendar, with considerable backing from the church’s founder and leader, the Apostle General, Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah, and his wife, Rev. Mrs. Rita Korankye-Ankrah.

Furthermore, he stated that Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah’s tremendous support had enabled the charity to continue with its goal of ensuring that no woman had to choose between medical care and financial hardship when giving birth.

Inusah In Vudu, Head of Finance at Mamobi General Hospital, who received payment for the charges on behalf of management, thanked the youth choir for their generous gift and the “Baby Project,” saying such a project would help reduce the cost of the hospital.

“When a philanthropist comes to make such a kind gesture it helps us reduce our cost because if you have not come, we would have asked them to go home free, and that could have an impact on our revenue generation,” he explained.

He urged other organisations and individuals in society to emulate the kind gesture shown by the youth choir of the Royalhouse Chapel International.

By Nafisatu Abdul Razak