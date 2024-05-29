CSA Constitutes Industry Forum Committee

A group photograph of stakeholders for the establishment of the Industry Forum

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has constituted a nine-member facilitating committee comprising representatives from key industry bodies to spearhead the establishment of the Cybersecurity Industry Forum and to begin consultations for the development of the Industry Code.

Dr. Kenneth Edem Ashigbey, CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, chairs the Committee, which also includes industry representatives from the Ghana Association of Banks (GAB), the International Information System Security Certification Consortium (ISC2), the Institute of ICT Professionals Ghana (IIPGH), the Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA), and the three industry representatives on the CSA governing board.

The Committee was formed recently during a preliminary consultative meeting held in Accra to brainstorm the strategic roadmap for the development of the Industry Forum.

Section 81(1) of the Cybersecurity Act mandates the establishment of “an Industry Forum which is a platform that periodically brings the industry together to discuss matters of common interest to the industry.”

In line with discussions on the evolving cybersecurity landscape, the proposed launch date for the cybersecurity Industry Forum is October of this year, coinciding with National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM).

Speaking during the meeting, the Director-General of the CSA, Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako, emphasised the crucial role of industry support in shaping policy and regulatory activities, underscoring the Forum’s potential to support industry standards.

He added that the ongoing licensing and accreditation of cybersecurity service providers, establishments and professionals is to assure international best practices and to give recognition to industry professionals in Ghana and that the process is likely to impact the membership of the Forum positively.

The industry participants at the meeting pledged their commitment to the Forum, and expressed optimism that its pivotal role would drive industry development and unify the industry.

Through the Joint Cybersecurity Committee (JCC) secretariat, the CSA is actively spearheading the operationalisation of the Forum, signalling a collaborative effort to enhance industry cohesion and standards.

This initiative underscores the CSA’s commitment to fostering a collaborative regulatory environment and elevating Ghana’s cybersecurity landscape through industry cooperation and dialogue.

A Daily Guide Report