NHIA, Health Provider Heads Hold Exploratory Talks

Health provider heads, NHIA and government officials in a group photograph

The Ghana Health Service (GHS), Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG), and the Private Health Facilities Association of Ghana (PHAFoG) have held an exploratory meeting with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) to drive preventive and promotive health initiatives in line with the country’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) roadmap.

The event marks a significant step towards enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in improving equitable access to comprehensive quality health services for Ghanaians.

The health sector’s new initiatives aim to shift focus from curative care to preventive and promotive health.

Therefore, this novel outlook is intended to address key health issues such as communicable and non-communicable diseases, maternal and child health, and overall health and well-being, fostering a healthier population and reducing the burden on the healthcare system.

GHS Director-General, Dr. Patrick Kumah-Aboagye added, “The GHS initiated the setting up of Wellness Clinics across the country in 2020 to facilitate health checks of the population, therefore, the NHIA’s shift towards preventive and promotive health is crucial for sustainable healthcare.”

“We are proud to partner with the NHIA and other health provision entities in this transformative journey and are confident that these initiatives will bring lasting benefits to our communities,” he added.

Executive Director, CHAG, Dr. Peter Yeboah, emphasised the importance of the collaboration, saying, “Being a champion/advocate of compassionate healthcare service, CHAG welcomes this value proposition initiative as a game changer for the health and well-being of all people living in Ghana.”

The Private Health Facilities Association of Ghana, represented by Dr. Sarfo, a member and Richard Frank-Torblu, General Secretary, also expressed their enthusiasm, highlighting the role of innovation and private-public partnerships in advancing healthcare goals.

NHIA Chief Executive, Dr. Dacosta Aboagye, expressed his appreciation for such a productive engagement and re-affirmed his commitment to collaborate with all stakeholders to support the Authority’s new paradigm shift of introducing preventive and promotive health interventions, highlighting an expected positive impact on Ghana’s healthcare system and reducing NHIA claims payments in the long run.

A Daily Guide Report