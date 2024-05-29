Lil Win Denies Ignoring 3-Year-Old Accident Victim

Lil Win

Actor Kwadwo Nkansah, known in showbiz as Lil Win, has expressed his deep sadness over the tragic death of a 3-year-old boy who died in an accident when his vehicle rammed into the boy’s father last Saturday.

In a statement released by his management team, Wezzy Empire, Lil Win extended his condolences to the boy’s family, acknowledging the profound loss and sorrow they are experiencing.

The statement follows accusations of neglect and a lack of remorse on the part of Lil Win regarding the death of Emmanuel Richard Ampomah, who was in his father’s car during the head-on collision with Lil Win’s vehicle.

Lil Win categorically denied these claims, describing them as unwarranted and disturbing.

“We want to state categorically that we were unclear about the extent of damage from the accident because our artist, manager, and bouncer suffered life-threatening injuries,” the statement read.

The statement also highlighted that Raymoney, Lil Win’s manager, and Lil Win himself are still undergoing treatment at the hospital, with Lil Win yet to fully recover from his injuries.

Their bouncer is currently being processed for a surgical review.

Wezzy Empire expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from the public and thanked the management and medical staff of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital’s Emergency Unit for their care.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the management and medical staff of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (Emergency Unit) who are attending to everyone who was involved in the collision,” the statement added.

The management team reiterated their hope for a thorough investigation by the police to establish the facts surrounding the accident. They also called for continued prayers and support from all Ghanaians for the full recovery of those affected.

By Francis Addo