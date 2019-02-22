Vodafone Partners Stanbic Bank For Stanbic Jazz Festival

Richard Bona

Vodafone Ghana has entered into a partnership with Stanbic Bank to host this year’s edition of the annual jazz musical event dubbed ‘Stanbic Jazz Festival’.

The jazz festival is scheduled to take place on February 28 to March 2 at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

The festival, whichis one of the most patronised musical concerts in Ghana, is credited for bringing together thousands of jazz music lovers from Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa on one platform to celebrate jazz music.

This year’s event has celebrated award-winning international musicians like UB40, Salif Keita and Richard Bona as the headline acts.

Vodafone Ghana is, for the third time running, partnering Stanbic Bank as it prepares to celebrate a season of quality jazz music in the country.

Within a period of six years, this event has become established in the Ghanaian society and every passing year takes the celebration to a higher pedestal of excellence.

Chief Executive of Vodafone Ghana, Yolanda Cub, said, “This partnership is more than jazz. It is a relationship that continues to reflect what it means to excite, appreciate and empower our customers beyond our core strengths.”

“We remain grateful to Stanbic Bank for choosing us for the third time. We look forward to subsequent associations to thrill our customers and stakeholders,” she added.

Musicians such as Gerald Albright, Bob James, Richard Bona, Earl Klugh, Aka Blay and the Abiza Band, Steve Bedi, Ebo Taylor, among others, have all graced this platform and given customers and stakeholders moments to relish.