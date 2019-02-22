Ghana Football Returns Soon …Funds Released For Legon Stadium Completion

Legon stadium

PRESIDENT OF THE Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians that football activities in the country will soon return to normalcy.

Following the premiere of an investigative piece by journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, in which then President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, was implicated for being involved in several cases of corruption leading to his consequential withdrawal from the Ethics Committee of FIFA, the world’s football governing body and his resignation as president of GFA, football activities, especially at the senior level, was brought to a halt.

However, the President, delivering the State of the Nation Address (SONA) yesterday, gave the assurance that the Normalization Committee is working to ensure that football-related activities return to normalcy.

“The Ghanaian people are [also] expectant of a return to normalcy of all football-related activities as soon as possible, and the Normalization Committee is working to ensure that they meet the March deadline,” he stated.

He also expressed commitment to make Ghana “a preferred destination for the development of sporting disciplines on the continent” by the renovation and upgrading of sporting infrastructure within the country.

“Mr Speaker, Ghana won, last year, the bid to host the 13th Africa Games. It presents our nation with the opportunity to upgrade sporting infrastructure in the country and position our nation as a preferred destination for the development of sporting disciplines on the continent.

“We have begun renovating and upgrading our sporting infrastructure such as the Accra and Cape Coast Stadia, and the Azumah Nelson Sports Complex in Kaneshie, and a complete refurbishment of sports facilities across the country,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo also disclosed that funds have been released for the completion of the University of Ghana (UG) Stadium, started by the Kufuor-led NPP administration.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio