NDC Presidential Race Comes Off Tomorrow

NDC Presidential aspirants

THE PRESIDENTIAL primary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is expected to come off tomorrow, after it was postponed three times.

Saturday’s voting is expected to take place across several polling stations in all the 16 regions.

Seven candidates including former president Mahama, former vice chancellor of the University of Professional Studies Accra, Prof. Joshua Alabi, ex-CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority, Sylvester Mensah, former trade minister, Ekow Spio-Garbrah, Goosie Tanoh, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, and businessman Alhaji Nurudeem Iddrisu are contesting the flagbearership.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has warned all political militants linked to the NDC to desist from providing unauthorized security for any of the candidates or executives of the party tomorrow.

The Director-General of the Public Affairs Department of the Ghana Police Service, Assistant Superintendent of Police David Eklu in a statement said the police service would not tolerate any unauthorized persons who will try to provide security during the election.

The statement sighted by DGN Online says the Ghana Police Service shall solely be in charge of providing security for the election.

According to the statement, any unauthorized person found carrying offensive weapon be it gun, knives, machetes, among others, within the parameters or close to voting and collation centers shall be arrested and made to face the full rigours of the law.

BY Melvin Tarlue