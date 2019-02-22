Manhyia Palace Bans Funeral

Manhyia Palce



THE MANYHIA Palace has placed a ban on all funeral activities in Asanteman from Monday, April 8 to April 29, 2019.

According to the place, the move is aimed at marking the 20th anniversary of the enstoolment of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as the Asantehene.

In a statement issued by its Chief of Staff, Kofi Badu, the Manyhia Palace indicated that the ban was in accordance with Asante customs and tradition.

Osei Tutu II, the 16th Asantehene was born on May 6, 1950.

He has been on the thrown since April 26, 1999.

BY Jamila Akweley Okertchiri