Volta Covid-19 Active Cases Jumps to 999

Dr. Archibald Letsa

Exactly a week after the Volta Region was declared a hot spot for Covid-19 infections in the country, active cases have jumped from 532 to 999.

The increase in infections has been described as alarming because just last month the active cases were about 16.

With a cumulative case count of 3654 since the region’s first case on April 12, 2020, the 999 cases recorded in a spate of four weeks represents about 28 per cent of total cases.

Thus, a third of all cases in the region.

This latest update was contained in a statement issued by the Volta Regional Coordinating Council on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Burden of Infection

The statement signed by the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa noted that the increasing Covid-19 infections and deaths in the region have become a grave concern of the Volta Regional Public Health Emergency Management Committee (VRPHEMC).

Daily Guide investigations suggest that the increase in infections have overwhelmed the treatment facilities in the region.

Several other facilities including the newly constructed Ketu North District Hospital at Weta, the Ho Polyclinic, some hostels and hotels are being considered to create spaces for the treatment of cases.

Cause of Increased Cases

The circular from the VRCC blamed the surge in cases on the public’s noncompliance with “the World Health Organization’s (WHO) time tested protocols of social distancing, washing of hands with soap under running water or the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers and appropriate wearing of face masks particularly in our markets, bus terminals, vehicles, churches, mosques as well as other public places.”

It, therefore, urged all to adhere strictly to the protocols above as well as the President’s directive on “the ban on all post-event receptions, ensuring that funerals are held in open spaces with the appropriate social distancing of 1 meter and within a time frame of 2 hours and the general adherence to all the WHO safety protocols.”

A tour of some public spaces in the region indicated that many have abandoned the protocols; even in Hospitals, Pharmacy shops and other Health facilities. The initial caution and systems like checking of temperature, mounting of Veronica buckets, regulation of movements and maintenance of social distance were no longer being adhered to in these places. Bars, Chop bars, restaurants and other social centres were operating without any respect for safety protocols.

New Measures

As part of measures to further reverse the increase in infection in the region the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa directed all Municipal and District Assemblies (MDAs) to with immediate effect reactivate all District Public Health Emergency Management Committees and in collaboration with their respective health directorates, engage all the relevant stakeholders.

MDAs were asked to institute multi-disciplinary district task teams to ensure compliance at all events, workplaces, schools, lorry stations, markets, commercial vehicles among others.

More so, MDAs should collaborate with their respective Municipal/District Security Councils to ensure that funerals are held in open-air spaces within the stipulated time frame of two hours. Additionally, they are to ensure that the ban on all other post-event receptions is enforced.

Assemblies were tasked to also work with their Health Directorates, National Commission for Civic Education, Information Services Department and other relevant stakeholders to immediately use all available channels to intensify sensitization of the public on Covid-19 and its safety protocols.

The public was further urged to avail themselves to take the Covid-19 vaccine as soon as the next phase is rolled out to provide another protective layer for all.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)