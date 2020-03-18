Volta Must Promote Its Music Talents – Edem

Edem

Hiplife artiste Edem has called on music stakeholders in the Volta Region to help sell music talents from the region to the nation and the outside world.

He said the region had a growing population that could help the cause of its music industry by patronizing the work of artistes both on and offline.

Edem, who was the headline artiste for the third Volta Music Awards ceremony held in Ho last Saturday, made the call when he delivered a thrilling live performance to climax the event.

According to Edem, “We must support our artistes more locally and must not wait for foreigners to come and help us. We are over one million people in this region and if we focus on supporting our talents, they will be able to clock millions of views online.”

Organized by Eventic GH, the awards ceremony was held to honour Ghanaian music icons in the Volta Region for their commitment, hard work and dedication in their music career.

The awards ceremony saw appearances from musicians, radio and television personalities, artiste managers, music producers and music fans.

The night saw Jah Phinga taking home the Regional Artiste of the Year award.

Lightman also won the most popular song of the year with his song, ‘Negavade’.

Aflao based Hip-hop artiste, Tom D, was honoured with the Hip-Hop Song of the Year award, while Jah Phinga’s ‘Wo Deka’ won the Best Highlife Song.

Hiplife act, Dzodze, won the Hiplife Song of the Year with his song ‘Mayi’; with Ephraim taking home the award for Best Vocalist.

Queen Eyram got the Best Female Vocalist award for the second time running and Kowa was named Discovery of the Year.

The Best Music Video was awarded to Linchpin, with Dkay winning the Reggae Dancehall Tune of the Year with his song, ‘We need change’.

Other winners are Skerry Zee who took home the Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year award; Keeny Ice was adjudged Best Rapper; Wolfman took home the best performer award and Kwame Gaby got the Gospel song of the year.