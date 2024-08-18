Vote For Party With Good Policies- Okyenhene Tells Ghanaians

As Ghana prepares for the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections, Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin has reassured citizens of the country’s stability, citing its longstanding tradition of peaceful elections.

Speaking at a durbar organized by the Nifa Division of Akyem Abuakwa in Asiakwa to mark his 25th enstoolment anniversary, the Okyenhene urged Ghanaians to remain calm and patient during the electoral process.

“We have a tradition of peaceful elections in this country, and I have no doubt that this will continue,” he said.

The Okyenhene encouraged citizens to vote for candidates who could improve their standard of living, emphasizing the importance of tolerance among supporters of different political parties.

“Elections are not the ultimate determinant of our future. Let us remain united and focused on the development of our country,” he added.

His remarks come amid concerns raised by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), which has refused to sign any peace declaration ahead of the election, citing unresolved killings in the 2020 elections.

The Okyenhene also addressed the increasing hate attacks against the Akyem tribe, cautioning his subjects not to be worried.

“We will not be intimidated by these attacks. We will continue to work towards the development of our country,” he said.

In addition, the Overlord of Akyem Abuakwa cautioned against illegal mining, which is devastating the environment.

“We must protect our environment for future generations,” he emphasized.

In a unique initiative, the Okyenhene issued a decree to schools in Akyem Abuakwa, requiring every child above five years to plant and nurture a tree.

“This will help us protect our environment and ensure a sustainable future,” he explained.

The colourful traditional ceremony was entertained with a blend of traditional drumming and dancing, as well as circular music performances by King Paluta and ACP Kofi Sarpong.

BY Daniel Bampoe