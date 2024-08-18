NDC Members Defy Party Orders, To Campaign With Chairman Wontumi

A stunning display of disunity unfolded in the Atwima Nwabiagya North constituency of the Ashanti region on Friday, August 16, 2024, as members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) openly defied party orders to join forces with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, on his campaign trail.

The NDC supporters, in their numbers, took to the streets of Barekese, the constituency capital, to campaign alongside Chairman Wontumi, sharing the same platform and chanting NPP campaign songs

“We’re tired of the NDC’s empty promises, Chairman Wontumi has shown us that he cares about our constituency,” said one of the defecting NDC members.

The NDC leadership, present at the scene, attempted to dissuade their members from participating in the rival party’s campaign, but their efforts were met with resistance.

“We can’t force them to stay, they have made up their minds,” said another NDC leader.

Chairman Wontumi’s Regional tour aims to revitalize the NPP’s base, restore hope and confidence among members, and engage with the electorate.

“We’re not surprised by the NDC members’ decision to join us, our message of hope and development is resonating with the people,” he said.

The development has raised questions about the fate of the defiant NDC members and the implications for the party’s unity ahead of the elections.

“This is a clear indication of the NDC’s weakness, we’re confident of winning the elections,” said Chairman Wontumi.

-BY Daniel Bampoe