We Won’t Be Bullied Into Defeat- Salam Mustapha To NDC

National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, has hit back at critics who accuse him of promoting violence ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Reacting to his statement when speaking at a mini rally in Takoradi on Saturday, August 17, Mustapha denied allegations of inciting violence, saying “I haven’t promoted anything.”

He instead shifted the focus to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who have refused to sign the Peace Pact.

“Our opponents have said they won’t sign the Peace Pact, so what are they looking for?” Mustapha asked, implying that the NDC’s refusal to commit to peace is a sign of their intentions.

Mustapha’s comments come ahead of the NPP’s manifesto launch in Takoradi, and are seen as a bold statement of intent from the ruling party.

With the elections looming, the NPP Youth Organizer made it clear that his party will not be intimidated or bullied into defeat.

The NDC’s refusal to sign the Peace Pact has raised concerns about the potential for violence in the upcoming elections.

However, Mustapha’s comments suggest that the NPP is ready to stand its ground and defend its position.

BY Daniel Bampoe