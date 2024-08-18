NPP Loses Former Ablekuma Central MP, Victor Okuley Nortey

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has lost a stalwart and dedicated member, a former Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central, Victor Okuley Nortey who passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2024.

According to sources, the former MP died at Nyaho Clinic in Accra after a brief illness, leaving behind a legacy of service and dedication to his constituents and the NPP.

Born in 1958 in the Greater Accra Region, Okuley Nortey was first elected to Parliament in a by-election in 1999, representing the NPP, after the death of MP Crabbe.

He went on to serve as the MP for Ablekuma Central from March 26, 1999, to January 6, 2009, making him the longest-serving MP for the constituency.

During his tenure, Okuley Nortey was known for his tireless efforts to improve the lives of his constituents, and his commitment to the NPP’s values of service and development.

His passing has sent shockwaves through the NPP and the Ablekuma Central constituency, with many taking to social media to pay their respects and tributes to the former MP.

Meanwhile, the family is yet to make an official statement about his demise.

BY Daniel Bampoe